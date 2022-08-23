Hina Khan pens heartfelt note on her mother's birthday: Do jahaan kam hai meri maa ke aagey…

Hina Khan is a popular actress in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina is an ardent social media user and every now and then, updates her fans about her personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, August 23 marks Hina's mother Ruqsana's birthday. On the special occasion, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared an adorable photo and penned a heartfelt note. The note read: "Do jahan kam hai meri maa ke aagey...Kya likhun mai meri maa ke aagey...Jaise haath pakadke chalna sikhaya tha mujhe...Waise hi haath thaame chalungi mai tere aagey... Forever.... Happy Birthday Ruqsana Aslam Khan... This is how she likes it".

Check Hina Khan's birthday wish for her mom here:

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

