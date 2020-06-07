Hina Khan pens a heartwarming note for Ekta Kapoor on her birthday: You sow dreams in people’s hearts

Hina Khan took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming message on Ekta Kapoor's brithday and wish her loads of luck. Here's what Hina said about her 'good friend and mentor' Ekta.

It is the TV Czarina's birthday today (June 7, 2020). Yes, the strong-headed Ekta Kapoor has turned a year older, and is celebrating her 'Happy wala Birthday.' Well, unlike other years, this year Ekta will not be able to party hard on her birthday, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, this does not stop her loved one's from making her day extra special and make her feel more loved. Wishes have been pouring in for the lady since last night, and people just cannot stop praising her for all that she has achieved and done for them.

Ekta shares a warm bond with almost everyone she has worked with on TV, web, or in films. From the actors to her team, Ekta has an equation with everyone, and people love her just as she is. More than being a friend, Ekta has been an inspiration to many, and one of them is . On this special occasion, Hina took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartwarming note for Ekta and express how she feels about having her in her life. She also shared some adorable pictures where the two beautiful ladies are seen sharing some warm hugs.

Showering love on Ekta, Hina wrote, 'You were an inspiration to me before I was an actor or I decided to be a part of the industry. I think a smart woman like you would be aware that you sow dreams in people’s hearts and minds. In more ways than one, you and your magic on screen gave a regular girl the dream which looked closer than the horizon. But the best part about you is - your nature. You are so so sweet. I always considered you to be the maverick of Bollywood.'

The actress continued, 'But when I met you, you the real person, behind the brand, the factory, the glamour, the status, the star that you are. I found a mischievous girl who was always excited about her actions, stressed about her challenges yet confident enough on her craft. You made me feel I am meeting just a regular girl like me, who likes to share, to speak, and who likes to be the vector of her own dreams. I thank you for always being there and being the source of inspiration that you are.'

Take a look at Hina's wish for Ekta Kapoor here:

Hina concluded the note by saying that she loves Ekta a lot and wished her a Happy Birthday. Well, isn't it the cutest and the warmest wish someone could ever get? Hina's words for Ekta has certainly melted our hearts.

