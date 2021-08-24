Hina Khan pens a sweet birthday note for her ‘Super mom’; Calls her ‘an embodiment of sheer strength’

Family is above everything for and the actress has proved it time and again. The actress stands like a wall with her family at every point and also makes sure to celebrate every moment with them. So as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress’ mother turned a year older, Hina made sure to make it special for her. The actress took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for her mother as called her an embodiment of strength.

Hina went on to share some love filled pics with her mother as the latter held on to the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress. In the caption, the actress wrote that she is having her back in all phases of life. “With the blessings of my beloved father and the almighty, I stand before you to tackle all harm, hardships and hurdles. I am and will always be a forcefield around you my Supermom, a circle of protection. An embodiment of sheer strength just like dad… We’re in this together..no matter what. Happy Birthday Mommy,” Hina wrote along with a cake and a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

To note, Hina, who had lost her father in April this year, had earlier penned an emotional note for daddy on his birth anniversary early this month. She had shared pics and videos of her mother cutting the cake and sobbing while remembering her late husband. “Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life.. But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will. I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf.. she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength,” Hina wrote.

