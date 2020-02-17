Hina Khan perfectly pulls off an uber chic look as she strikes a pose for the camera; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks like a complete stunner. Check out the pictures.

The very talented and beautiful does not need any introduction. The gorgeous beauty has earned fame because of her amazing acting skills and talent which she has showcased in every possible platform. Hina initially rose to fame with the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her popularity rose to great heights when she was declared the runner up of Bigg Boss 11. And who can forget her wonderful performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

Hina, who is frequently active on social media has recently shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle which are worth watching out for. The Hacked actress is seen wearing an off – shoulder black top with dramatic sleeves and an embellished bow belt which she teamed up with a grey coloured pencil skirt. Hina wore a pair of black stilettos that further complimented her entire outfit. She opted for a tinted makeup look and beautifully flaunted her winged eyeliner and light pink lip colour.

Check out the pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the professional front, Hina made an official entry into the world of Bollywood with her debut movie Hacked which hit the theatre screens on February 7, 2020. The actress left no stone unturned in promoting the movie at all possible platforms. Apart from Hina, the movie also features Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah in pivotal roles. In the movie, Rohan portrays the role of a young hacker who makes Hina aka Sam’s life hell after facing rejection from her.

