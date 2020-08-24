Hina Khan plants a sweet 'kiss of love' on Rocky Jaiswal's cheeks and it'll leave you rooting for HiRo; WATCH

Hina Khan pecked a sweet kiss on beau Rocky Jaiswal's cheeks as they spent quality time together and it will leave you gushing over their cuteness. Take a look at HiRo's cute camaraderie here.

The entertainment industry is filled with couples, but and Rocky Jaiswal's love story is one of a kind. The duo is touted to be one of the cutest couples, and their fun-loving banter always makes fans skip a heartbeat. Whenever Hina and Rocky come together in a single frame, it is a treat for all their fans. Recently, the actress surprised fans as she shared an aww-dorable moment with beau Rocky on her social media handle and it has left fans gawking.

Hina took to her Instagram handle to share a video, wherein she is seen pecked a sweet kiss on Rocky's cheeks as they spend quality time together. Yes, Hina planted a 'kiss of love' on boyfriend Rocky's cheeks while they as they relaxed on the couch, and declared her love for him by saying 'I love you,' in the caption. While Rocky looks handsome in his casuals, Hina looks extremely cute in her blue attire with neatly tied ponytails. Hina and Rocky's recent video has got fans bonkers over their cute chemistry and they are rooting for their beloved 'HiRo.'

Take a look at Hina and Rocky's mushy moment here:

Meanwhile, Rocky Jaiswal joined Hina and her family to celebrate her mother's birthday yesterday at home. They celebrated Hina's mom's birthday in the sweetest way possible with cakes, balloons, and loads of masti. The actress gave a glimpse of her mommy dearest's birthday celebrations with fans.

To note, Hina and Rocky met on the sets of their show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' where Hina was the lead actress and Rocky was the supervising producer. Just like many others, they first became friends, then best friends, and eventually love blossomed between the two. What are your thoughts on the duo's romantic video? Aren't they just adorable? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal and others join her mom for celebrating the latter's birthday

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×