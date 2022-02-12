Hina Khan poses with beau Rocky Jaiswal as they fly off to Dubai ahead of Valentine’s Day

Hina Khan’s love for travel is known to her fans. Whenever the actress gets time in between shoots, she takes trips to various places of her liking. With the Valentine’s week going on, the actress has jetted off for a romantic getaway with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The couple has been dating for a long time now and they often go on trips together. Hina Khan has shared a picture with him as the couple fly off to Dubai.

Hina Khan shared picture of her on social media as she boarded the flight for her trip. The actress looks gorgeous in her pink fleece sweatshirt and joggers. She was joined by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as they shared a selfie at the airport. The couple is seen posing with a peacock in background and she wrote, “#peacocklove”. She also shared pictures from her flight and she shared that she missed flying.

See post here:

The actress has also shared picture from the flight as she sat comfortably and enjoyed the hospitality of the staff. She also clicked a picture with the staff. She captioned, “After almost three years.. Missed Flying in this beast A380 by one of my favourite airliner Emirates @emirates Full marks for Luxury, Comfort and Hospitality…. #TakeMeBackInTime Any guesses whr”.

See post here:

Hina Khan became popular due to her role of Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She met Rocky through the show, as he was the supervising producer. When Hina Khan was inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, Rocky entered the house and the two accepted their love for each other on national television.

