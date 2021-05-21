Hina Khan posts an old video of her singing with her late father: It’s exactly been one month Dad; We miss you

Hina Khan has shared a throwback video of her father as a tribute on his first one month death anniversary.

Television actress has suffered a huge loss in her life. Just one month back her father Aslam Khan passed away due to a heart attack. His sudden demise shocked all the family members and they are yet to recover from the loss. Hina is often seen sharing throwback pictures with her father on Instagram. And recently, she was also spotted wearing her father’s T-shirt. And today, marks one month of his death anniversary. The actress has shared a throwback video of him and other family members.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “It’s been exactly one month today Dad…We Miss you.” In the throwback video, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress gifted a radio to her father. She is also singing the song ‘Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala’ and her family then joins in. They enjoyed the happy moment. The song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar in the film Golmaal. To note, the actress was in Jammu and Kashmir when her father passed away.

The actress had also tested positive for COVID 19 and shared a monochrome picture saying, ‘A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.’

Take a look at the screenshot here:

On the work front, she was last seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress played a negative role and was highly appreciated. She is also seen as a fashion icon. Yesterday, she had shared a picture of her wearing brown and cream shade striped off-shoulder top. Her new music video Patthar Wargi has released. The song features Tanmay Ssingh part from her.

Also Read: Hina Khan brightens up the internet with her caramel coffee themed off shoulder outfit; SEE PHOTO

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×