Hina Khan praises Supreme Court's judgement for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: It's the first step

Hina Khan expressed her happiness as Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was officially transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court today morning. Take a look at the actress's post here.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 03:53 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise on June 14, 2020, left everyone shocked. Since his unfortunate passing away, many of his fans, friends, and family members have been demanding justice and requesting a CBI probe in the case as they suspected foul play. Today (August 19, 2020), a major development took place in the late actor's death case as the Supreme Court finally transferred ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over Sushant's case. SC's verdict has left everyone elated and they are considering it as the first step towards knowing the truth and getting justice. 

Among many who had been vocally and consistently supporting Sushant's family in a CBI investigation was Hina Khan. The popular actress has time and again raised her voice in Sushant's case. Just a few days ago, Hina shared a post on Instagram showing her support for #CBIforSSR. She wrote, 'More than anyone, his father, sisters and rest of the family deserves closure.' Now, with the Apex Court transferring the case to CBI for further investigation, Hina has expressed her happiness in this development. 

The actress took to her Twitter handle to welcome and praise SC's decision. She wrote, 'Satyamev Jayate. It is the first step.' She further used hashtags 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' and 'Standing up for truth' in her post. 

Take a look at Hina's post here: 

Apart from Hina, Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Mahesh Shetty, and several others also welcomed the Supreme Court' decision for a CBI probe in Sushant's death case. For the unversed, in their appeal to SC, Sushant's family alleged that the Mumbai Police was not investigating the case properly, and hence, they demanded a CBI inquiry. 

 

