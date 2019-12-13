Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma’s hilarious banter about Bigg Boss at Raanjhana’s launch is too cute to miss; WATCH

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma are BFFS who were together in Bigg Boss season 11. The duo’s song, Raanjhana was launched yesterday at an event and their fun banter is winning the internet. Check it out.

A highly awaited song featuring and Priyank Sharma, Raanjhana was released a day back on YouTube. An event was held yesterday where Hina and Priyank were present for the song launch. The song, Raanjhana is crooned by Arijit Singh and it features a magical tale of love between Hina and Priyank. Interestingly, Hina and Priyank share a cute friendship which began when they were in Bigg Boss 11 together. Though initially, they didn’t get along and used to fight, but eventually, they became BFFs.

At the song launch, Hina and Priyank’s fun banter over their Bigg Boss stint left everyone in awe of their friendship. Hina teased Priyank about teaching him how to act. Priyank mentioned that they should stop right here, else they would start fighting like Bigg Boss season 11. Well, their fans surely used to love their banter back then and now, as they featured in a romantic video, fans are loving their conversations even more. For the song launch, Hina was clad in a gorgeous floral print dress.

Priyank, on the other hand, kept it stylish in a long coat with jeans and a tee. The duo looked adorable as they posed for photos at the Raanjhana song launch. Their smashing chemistry in the music video has left netizens swooning. Even Hina’s beau Rocky Jaiswal loved it and mentioned the same on Hina’s Instagram story. Rocky was all praises for Hina and Priyank’s music video and rooted for his ladylove. The song is already trending on the charts and is being loved.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

