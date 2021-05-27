Hina Khan: Priyanka Chopra sending me a text message after my father's passing was special & heart touching

Hina Khan has been coping up with the sudden demise of her father. In a recent chat, the actress shared how Priyanka Chopra Jonas sent her a long text after her father's demise as the latter understands what it is like to lose one's dad.

Actress has been spending time with her family at home over the past few weeks after the sudden demise of her father and is trying to cope up with his loss. Amidst it, Hina recently spoke to a news portal and expressed how much she appreciates Jonas for sending her a 'text message' post her father's demise. Hina and Priyanka met at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019 and since then, have been cordial with each other.

Now, in a recent chat with Miss Malini, Hina went on to share how Priyanka's message to her post her dad's demise felt 'special' to her. She even added that Priyanka is quite busy due to her work and amid all of it, she sent a long message post her dad's demise was 'heart-touching'. Hina said, "I honestly don't want to talk about it, but I want to add a little bit. She (Priyanka) is such a busy woman, an entrepreneur. She sending me a text message after my father's passing away, and such a long message. Because she understands what it is to lose a father. That was really special and heart-touching."

She sending me a text message after my father's passing away, and such a long message. Because she understands what it is to lose a father. That was really special and heart-touching. Hina Khan

The two stars have been on cordial terms since their catch up at the Cannes Film Festival. Back in the day, when they met up with each other at the International event, Hina had penned a lovely note for Priyanka and lauded her. Along with it, she had shared several photos from a get together where she, Priyanka and Nick Jonas hung out. Since then, on all special occasions like birthdays, Hina sends her lovely wishes to Priyanka on social media and their camaraderie is loved by their fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was recently seen in a music video titled Patthar Wargi. Her looks from the song have managed to leave her fans impressed all over again. Last month, she was in Kashmir for a special shoot with Shaheer Sheikh.

Also Read|Past Blast: The reason for Hina Khan walking out of the successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Credits :Miss Malini

Share your comment ×