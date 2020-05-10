Hina Khan promotes work out during Ramadan as she takes to pilates, says 'I am in complete control of my body'

Hina Khan shares photos from her Pilates workout and we bet it is all the weekend motivation you need at this time. Check out the post right here.

has always been someone who believes in working out regularly and her social media bears testimony to her love for working out. The actress has indeed transformed herself for the best with the workouts and training she has been taking for a while now. And as it turns out, she feels she can also encourage others to do so, and hence, she keeps sharing photos and videos on her social media. Even during the lockdown, while she misses the gym, she has been a regular.

The actress keeps sharing photos and what is surprising is how she is keeping up with her workout sessions even during Ramadan while she is fasting. She shared a photo of doing her Pialtes workout yesterday and she wrote, 'Pilates is complete coordination of body, mind and spirit..And I am in complete control of my body.. #WorkOutInRamadan #Fasting #ThePilatesBody #BodyBalance #Stability #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle.'

Check out Hina Khan's post here:

ALSO READ: Hina Khan is a sight to behold as she wards off her quarantine blues by clicking sun kissed selfies

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the short film Smartphone, featuring Akshay Oberoi and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The movie sure did well with her fans and they couldn't stop going gaga over her. She also made her Bollywood debut rather recently with the film Hacked. While it did not make very big numbers, it did receive a fair response from the fans for her acting and the concept of the movie in current day and age.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×