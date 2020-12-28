Hina Khan proves she is a beach baby as she shares a beautiful PHOTO from her vacation

Hina Khan is looking stunning in white and yellow coloured maxi dress. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture.

never misses a chance to treat fans with her marvellous pictures. The actress, who has won hearts from her acting and became a household name, is an active social media user. Recently, she has returned from her holiday in the Maldives and it seems like the actress has already started missing the place. Hina today shared a throwback picture from her vacation on her Instagram and she is looking beautiful in a white and yellow maxi dress.

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina captioned the picture as ‘#hkonvacation’. Hina Khan is spotted wearing a maxi dress and giving beach vibes. She had her hair tied up in a bun. The actress had created buzz when she posted gorgeous pictures from her Maldives vacation and looked stunning in all the pictures. She was holidaying there with her entire family including her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She went on that vacation after she made an exit from Bigg Boss 11.

On the work front, Hina’s web movie titled ‘Wishlist’ has been released. The actress is seen opposite actor Jitendra Rai. The movie has received a good response from the audience.

The film is about fulfilling one’s wishes and it teaches about giving importance to the people around us. The film is directed by Rahat Kazmi and was initially made for festivals across the globe. But due to the pandemic, the makers opted for a digital release. From this film, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have turned producers as it is the first film produced under their banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

