Hina Khan proves she is the ultimate beach babe while sharing a throwback PHOTO from Maldives

might have returned from her Maldivian vacay but it seems like the actress is not able to get over her fond memories. Even now, she has been treating her fans with some stunning pictures from the exotic locale. For the unversed, the actress jetted off to the beautiful islands a few days ago with her parents and beau Rocky Jaiswal. Their fam jam pictures and videos grabbed attention on the internet in no time and the reasons are obvious!

Meanwhile, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has once again shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation that is worth a glimpse. Hina strikes a stunning pose with her back facing the camera while being clad in a black bikini. She ties her hair into a simple bun and secures it with a red ribbon. The picturesque background further highlights the picture here and we are sure it will send the internet into a meltdown in no time.

Now that Hina Khan is back in the bay, fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her new project soon. The actress last entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Toofani Senior and won hearts with her stint again. She also made a guest appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Earlier this year, Hina appeared in a short film titled Smartphone co-starring Kunal Roy Kapoor as the main lead.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

