Hina Khan pulls off a super chic outfit but it's her killer expressions that still the show; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply amazing. Check them out.

has undergone a major transformation in the past few years and her social media timeline is proof. The actress initially became famous post her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played the role of Akshara. However, the real escalation in her career happened after she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was declared the first runner up. Hina has been enjoying the best phase of her profession of late and has some interesting projects coming up.

The Hacked actress often keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her life on social media. Hina has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks amazing. The gorgeous diva is seen wearing a white top with full sleeves and matching blue jeans teamed up with a pair of black heels. She also wears a black belt around her waist to give her outfit a more funky style.

Check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. The audience simply loved her never-before-seen avatar in the film and showered praises on the actress. Apart from that, Hina also made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the mystery thriller Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. She is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind.

