From Hina Khan to Rannvijay Singha, Here are 5 TV actors who like to flaunt their enormous shoe collection

The television industry is filled with actors and actresses who have incredible taste in fashion. Take a look at the footwear collection celebrities flaunt on their social media.

The television industry is filled with talented faces that have impressed fans with their stellar on-screen presence. By entertaining the audience regularly through reality shows and soap operas, celebs have also won hearts by keeping fans updated with social media posts. Actors love sharing nitty-gritty about their lives regularly and watching their fun-loving personality and quirky online posts, makes netizens crack up.

Another impressive aspect about TV stars is their exquisite sense of style. From ’s glamorous photo-shoot snaps to Prince Narula’s uber-cool outfits, fans look up to the celebs that have become icons. While their fashion choices are remarkable, celebs also share a common love for cool footwear. Some TV actors have a massive collection of stylish sneakers and heels, and glimpses of their selection are definitely hard to miss.

We have jotted down 5 TV celebs that have an enormous shoe collection:

Hina Khan

The actress is known for her elegant taste in fashion. Each time the diva steps out of her house, she makes heads turn with her awe-striking attires. The star also shares a wide variety of boot heels, which she proudly flaunts on social media.

Nia Sharma

The fitness freak is often seen nailing athleisure looks. The star has a range of multi-coloured sports shoes, which she dons with sportswear.

Dahiya

The actress is known for rocking traditional Indian outfits in style. The star often compliments her ethnic kurtas along with beautiful heels.

Rannvijay Singha

The actor undoubtedly has a ginormous sneakers collection. The star has shared snaps of the variety of shoes he owns and in almost every picture; he’s seen wearing a new pair.

Prince Narula

The star also shared pictures of him donning different types of sports shoes. As a gym-goer, the actor flaunts a wide range of footwear he owns.

