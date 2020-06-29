Hina Khan REACTS to ongoing debate on nepotism; Says, ‘As an outsider, we need to work hard to get noticed’

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the web show Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon

Besides Covid 19 and the raging debate against China, what has caught everyone’s attention is Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, which in turn, has sparked a debate around nepotism existing in the industry because netizens and a section of the industry feels that Sushant was always made to feel like a outsider and never given the due credit that he deserved owing to nepotism, which is why the late actor claimed his life. While netiznes have bashed , and other bigwigs for sabotaging Sushant’s career, a certain section of the industry which includes , Abhay Deol, Ranvir Shorey, Abhinav Kashyap, and others have come out in the open to talk about how nepotism makes others feel like outsider.

Talking about her struggles and the whole debate around Nepotism, said that although everyone have their own share of struggles, however, as an outsider, one needs to work very hard to get noticed. “If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director," said Hina.

Talking about Nepotism, this Hacked actress said that star kids or people who are from the industry surely have the privilege over others as their careers won't get affected if one of their films don't work but if someone like Hina, who is an outsider, signs one big film and it doesn't work, she won't get another chance. “The only difference is, no matter their films work or not, they have back to back films,” shares Hina. On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Zee5's Unlock opposite and released online on June 27, 2020. In the show, Hina Khan plays a negative character who is in love with Amar aka Kushal Tandon, however, when she sees that she is about to lose Amar to her flatmate Riddhi, she decides to take help of the dark web and downloads the app that grants sinister wishes.

