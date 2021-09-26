Hina Khan recalls her dad as she dedicates an award to him: This too is possible because of you

has come a long way in her career. Today, she has made her name in the industry from her performance in the serials. She is now part of many music videos too and has even entered Bollywood. However, the actress rose to fame from her iconic role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From this show, she became a household name. This year, the actress lost her father with whom she had a very close bond.

Hina has won the ‘Iconic Actress In a Web Film’ award and she has dedicated it to her father. She shared a picture of the trophy with her dad’s photo in the background and penned an emotional note. She writes, “Dad .. Wherever you are .. I am sure you know that .. it’s you who made it possible for me to come this far .. be who I am today as a person and a professional.. and a human being ..This is the first award you won’t be holding physically.. but I know .. this too is possible because of you ..So this .. and everything.. forever is for

you..Thank you for this gift dad..”

Hina Khan lost her father on April 20 after he suffered from cardiac arrest. In an interview, she said about her father’s demise, “The more you think about it, the more it pains.”

On the work front, Hina was recently seen in the music video Main Bhi Barbaad along with Angad Bedi. The song received an overwhelming response from the audience.

