Hina Khan receives a warm welcome at home post her exit from Bigg Boss 14; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan exited Bigg Boss 14 sometime back along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. The actress has now received a grand surprise after having reached her home.

recently created quite a buzz in the media after making a surprise entry into Bigg Boss 14. The actress, who was already declared the runner-up of the show’s 11th season, entered as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors.’ She also introduced herself as ‘Sher Khan’ before entering the BB house. And yes, the audience once again enjoyed her stint in the new season that also witnessed the entry of two more popular seniors, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar recently exited the show post the elimination of Shehzad Deol. Now, the Hacked actress has received a warm welcome home and she has shared glimpses of the mini celebration on social media. Hina is seen posing with a chocolate oreo cake that has a small card with the initials that read, ‘Welcome home, Sher Khan.’ The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress wears an all-pink outfit and a matching hairband. She looks pretty even without makeup in the pictures.

The actress adds a note of gratitude along with the post that reads, “Thank you for this Warm Welcome my darlings... What a wonderful experience yet again..” A few hours earlier, Hina Khan also shared a few adorable pictures with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal post having reunited with him after so long. On the professional front, she last featured in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 and played a short-lived role in the same. The audience also loved her spectacular performance in the popular show.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

