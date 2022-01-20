Hina Khan redefines beauty as she dons mustard ethnic outfit with a stunning 'gajra'; See PICS

Hina Khan rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon of the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. She always impresses her fans with drool-worthy pictures every now and then. Recently, the 34-year-old actress shared a few pictures in ethnic wear on her Instagram and she looked every inch of beautiful in it.

In the pics, Hina wore a mustard color ethnic outfit. With subtle makeup, neatly done hair, she completed her look with a ‘gajra’. Surely, she was looking breathtaking in her pics. While sharing the photos, she captioned it as “It’s in the eyes, always in the eyes” along with a yellow heart emoticon. As soon as she uploaded the photos, her fans started pouring love into the comment section and left several heart emoticons. A fan also wrote, “Awesome.”



See Hina’s pics here:



On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a music video with actor Angad Bedi. She has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin, Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others. She also appeared in reality shows Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was the runner up of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 11.

