Hina Khan relives her Komo Swag yet again as she slays a stunning outfit in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan is currently busy gearing up for her new web series. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

While ’s fans await the updates regarding her upcoming projects, one cannot stop acknowledging that she has already given some amazing performances till date. One of them is the iconic character Komolika that she played in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Originally played by Urvashi Dholakia, the audience was left stunned after Hina relived the role and met up to their expectations. Unfortunately, she left the show too soon but managed to win hearts in a short period.

Brace yourselves as the stunning diva has flaunted her Komo Swag yet again! Yes, that’s right. Hina has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are a delight to the sour eyes. The actress looks ravishing in an all-black outfit and her never-before-seen avatar is sure to leave the fans swooning over her beauty. She also wears a pair of silver hoop earrings and a pretty nose ring that reminds us of her role as Komolika in KZK 2.

Check out the pictures below:

Hina opts for a dewy makeup look that includes perfectly contoured cheeks, smoky eyes, and lavender lip colour. Meanwhile, the actress is currently busy prepping for one of her upcoming web series. A few days back, she also went holidaying to Maldives with her parents and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Fans were mesmerized by her utter beauty as she shared some stunning beach pictures from the exotic locale. Hina also entered Bigg Boss 14 this year as a Toofani Senior and stayed there for a brief period.

Also Read: Hina Khan dons a traditional outfit in her new PHOTOS but her expressions leave the fans awestruck

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×