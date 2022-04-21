Hina Khan remembers her father on his first death anniversary: This day changed our lives forever

Hina Khan suffered a huge loss last year when she lost the person she was most closed to– her father. Her father Aslam Khan had passed away following a cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. The incident happened when she was away for the shoot of her music video Baarish with Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir. After hearing the news, she had flown down from Kashmir to Mumbai. And, today is his first death anniversary. The 34-year-old actress remembered his late father and shared a few emotional posts on Instagram.

Taking to the stories section of ‘gram, Hina shared a short video of her playing hide and seek with her father. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “20th April, 2021… This day changed our lives forever. Dad.” In another post, she shared a photo of her mother and penned down an emotional note. It read, “Maa...There cannot be anything worse than losing someone who’s your everything…Best life partner, Best husband, Best friend and much more…She misses you so so much dad…so so much.” In the third and last post, she wrote, “One year today… Miss you.”

See Hina’s post here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, it was recently revealed that Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One’. The actress is quite excited about her de-glam look and in a recent interview, she said, ”I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan looks resplendent in green embellished kurta, looks nothing less than a regal princess; PICS