Hina Khan remembers her late father on his birthday as she buys his favourite cake and flowers; PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most popular names in the telly industry and has been part of numerous shows over the years. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan suffered a huge loss last year when she lost the person, she was mostly closed to– her father. Actress’ father Aslam Khan passed away following a cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. The incident happened when she was away for the shoot of her music video Baarish with Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir. After hearing the news, she had flown down from Kashmir to Mumbai. On his birthday, the actress remembered her father with flowers and cake.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared a series of stories on Instagram, where she wished her father on his birthday. She sent his favourite flowers to his grave. She brought his favourite pineapple cake and a flowers bouquet which she kept in front of his picture. She wrote, “Happy birthday our super hero.”

See the post here-

On her father’s first death anniversary, taking to the stories section of ‘gram, Hina shared a short video of her playing hide and seek with her father. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “20th April, 2021… This day changed our lives forever. Dad.” In another post, she shared a photo of her mother and penned down an emotional note. It read, “Maa...There cannot be anything worse than losing someone who’s your everything…Best life partner, Best husband, Best friend and much more…She misses you so so much dad…so so much.” In the third and last post, she wrote, “One year today… Miss you.”

Hina Khan professional life

Meanwhile, on the professional front, it was recently revealed that Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One’. The actress is quite excited about her de-glam look and in a recent interview, she said, “I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations.”

