Hina Khan remembers late father on her birthday with a heartfelt note: Missed you terribly in everything today

It is ’s birthday today and the actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, has been inundated with best wishes from all corners of the world. As the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress turned a year older, her fans and friends took to social media to shower birthday love on her. While she has been overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Hina admitted missing her father on her special day and took to Instagram sharing a heartfelt note for him.

The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant, shared a picture of her father’s grave and recalled how he used to celebrate Hina’s birthday as a festival. Hina wrote, “It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment. Even if I can’t enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful! In this life of utter chaos and movement, you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together.. My birthdays were like a fest for you .. dear dad ..you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid.. the bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day.. Here I am .. Standing a few meters away .. forever close .. forever far but always connected. Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always .. Hope you liked people around you enjoying my birthday cakes..hope you saw the messages as you did always...hope my love reached you.. I am forever your strongest girl.. I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today.. #MyHeroForever”.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

For the uninitiated, Hina Khan’s father had breathed his last in April this year due to cardiac arrest. While the actress has been quite close to her father, she often takes to social media and pens emotional note remembering her father.

