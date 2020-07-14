Hina Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in a heartfelt post: One month and still can't believe it

It's been almost a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away leaving everyone heartbroken. Hina Khan pens a heartfelt note for the late star on Instagram.

It’s been almost a month since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. The promising actor passed away on 14th June 2020 in Mumbai. He was 34 at the time of his demise. Today, many of his fans and loved ones have remembered him and paid tribute on social media. Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, and Mukesh Chhabra are among some celebs who have remembered the MS Dhoni star and shared some fond memories and heartfelt notes on various platforms.

Among others is who also remembers the late actor and pens a note for him. The Hacked actress has shared the same on her Instagram handle in which she writes, “You were, and you will be a star in this world or the other… Rest in peace SSR. One month and still can’t believe it.” Hina has also shared a picture of Sushant along with the post which is sure to leave anyone emotional while remembering the actor.

Check out Hina Khan’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Sushant, the late actor’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara which is all set for an OTT release. It also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The romantic drama which is an adaptation of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ is scheduled to be released on 24th July 2020. The trailer of the movie as well as its songs has already received a positive response from the audience.

