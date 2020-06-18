Hina Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput by singing his songs and it is bound to leave you emotional

Hina Khan took to social media to share a video wherein she is seen singing to Sushant Singh Rajput’s song; Take a look

We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the few television actors who made it big in Bollywood and therefore, soon after his untimely demise, just like Bollywood actors, television stars, too, took to social media to mourn the death of the actor. From , Karanvir Bohra to Karan Kundra and others, a host of TV stars mourned Sushant’s demise, and today, Hina Khan recalled Sushant Singh Rajput and paid her own little tribute to him by singing his songs. Yes, Hina took to social media to record a video wherein she is seen singing Sushant’s song from Chhichhore- Khairiyat

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, fans of the actor have sparked a debate on nepotism and blaming nepotism as one reason why the late actor claimed his life as he didn’t get the credit that he deserved, and today, Hina Khan's boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the on-going debat as he wrote, “There is a herd mentality in the people with background n position who practice ‘Gang-Mentality’. They do what their parents did and their kids will do it no matter what. This demand n supply curve can only be tilted and perhaps changed by us, the demand. The audience! #Think…”

Soon after Sushant’s demise, it was being reported that post the success of Chhichhore, Sushant lost 7 films in the last 6 months. Politician Sanjay Nirupam expressed his thoughts over the ruthlessness in Bollywood as he wrote, “छिछोरे हिट होने के बाद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत ने सात फिल्में साइन की थी। छह महीने में उसके हाथ से सारी फिल्में निकल गई थीं।क्यों ?फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की निष्ठुरता एक अलग लेवल पर काम करती है। इसी निष्ठुरता ने एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार को मार डाला। सुशांत को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! #RIPSushant.

Check out Hina Khan's video here:

Credits :Instagram

