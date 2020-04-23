Hina Khan reminisces the good old days when we could dress up and head out with stunning photos

Hina Khan has been constantly sharing photos on social media and her latest post might feel relatable to many. Check it out here.

is undoubtedly one of the finest stars with an impeccable sense of fashion. The actress brought about quite a change in terms of her wardrobe post doing two reality shows, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress has walked down the red carpet at Cannes 2019 and well, there is so much more to her and her work, and everything just sets right. The actress has had a great few years in the industry and continues to do so.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing lockdown, the actress has been busy reminiscing the good old days when we could all head out freely and of course, dress up as well. She shared some photos on her social media and captioned it 'Vo bhi kya din the' indicating towards the days before the ongoing Coronaviurs lockdown. In the photos, she has done a stunning light blue dress and well, we love the look, just like the so many others.

Check out Hina Khan's post here:

Hina is gearing up for the release of upcoming short film Smartphone and talking about that, she told us, "I had a great experience working with everyone on this project. Kunal is such a flawless actor; there is so much to learn from him. Akshay, needless to say, is a fabulous actor as well. I had a great time working with both of them. Our director Ankush helped me a lot with my accent for this role, we sat for many workshop sessions with the writer of this film as well for getting the accent right. I had a great time working on this short film.”

Credits :Instagram

