Hina Khan reminisces the soulful lyrics of Kishore Kumar’s Aanewala Pal Janewala Hai; PHOTO

Television actress Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself gazing into the distance and quoted lyrics from an evergreen track. Take a look.

Television actress recently shared a video of her late father Aslam Khan as she remembered him on his one month death anniversary. In the throwback video, we can see the actress singing Kishore Kumar’s iconic song ‘Aanewala Pal Janewala Hai’ from the film Gol Maal with her father and other family members. The emotional clip is bound to make anyone teary eyed. Along with the heartwrenching video, she also put a caption, “It’s been exactly one month today Dad. We Miss you.”

Now, Hina took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself. In the picture, we can see the TV star donning a blue coloured t-shirt with absolutely no makeup, and her hair tied. She appears to be looking away from the camera and gazing into the distance, lost in deep thought, with one of her hands placed on her cheek. Along with the photo, she also penned lyrics from the same song. “Ho sake to ismein zindagi bitaalo…” she wrote on the picture.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s story:

Hina’s father succumbed to a cardiac arrest on April 20. At that time, the actress was shooting for her new project with Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir. After hearing the devastating news of her father’s demise, she had to rush back to Mumbai. A few days after her father’s death, she tested positive for Covid-19 and recently took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has recovered in an interactive live session with her fans.

