Hina Khan resumes shooting during Unlock phase 1; Looks all pumped up to face the camera

As the nation witnesses the commencement of Unlock phase 1, Hina Khan has begun shooting and shared the glimpse on social media.

After witnessing a complete shutdown for over two months, the entertainment industry is all set to return to normalcy now. After all, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has given permission to shoot in the non containment zones amid unlock phase 1 along with strict guidelines. While there has been a wave of relief among the industrywalas, the producers are thinking about ways to implement the guideline before hitting the shoots with lesser people from the unit on the set. Needless to say, the makers are concerned about the safety of the actors, junior artists and the entire team.

Meanwhile, several actors have resumed the shooting and have been shooting from their respective homes now. Joining them, is also getting back to her normal life and has begun shooting. In fact, she even shared a glimpse of her shooting on social media wherein the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looked quite excited to face the camera again after the lockdown. The diva was seen spreading her sunshine a bright yellow coloured crop top which she had paired with denim shorts. Besides, her hairdo and make up was also on point.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post about resuming shooting:

Although the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant didn’t divulge in details about the project she has been shooting for, her fans will certainly be excited to have her back on the screen. Interestingly, apart from Hina, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have also been shooting for their next project together from their home.

