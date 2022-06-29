Hina Khan reunites with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra; PIC

Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina recently walked on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and made headlines for her OOTDs. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain.

Hina recently, reunited with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra. Rohan played the role of Naksh, Akshara's son in the show. Rohan took to social media to give a glimpse of their lovely meeting. In the picture that was shared by the actor in the stories section of Instagram, he can be seen posing adorably with Hina and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Hina too reshared the story on her 'gram.

Check Hina-Rohan's photo here:

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

