Hina Khan reveals how Broken But Beautiful 3 actor Sidharth Shukla is similar to her

Actress and actor Sidharth Shukla among the most popular celebrities on TV and they both have a huge fan following on social media. Hina rose to fame with the role of Akshara in the popular TV daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But her image got a complete transformation with her entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. The star had become the audience’s favourite and was known for her stylish looks and fashion sense.

Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla formed a great bond inside the Bigg Boss house when they entered season 14 as super seniors. They were seen in some massive fights, but they also shared some nice moments in the show. Recently, Hina Khan spoke about the bond between the two actors, as she said that he is completely mad which makes him quite similar to her. She also said that he has many sides and he is a very fun-loving person. They became friends in the show and they still keep in touch after coming out of the show.

The handsome hunk Sidharth Shukla became popular with his convincing performance in the popular TV show Balika Vadhu. He has also been part of popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was immensely appreciated and receives love from the audience. But the actor became more famour with his entry in Bigg Boss 13 and with the tremendous love and support of his fans, he became the winner of the show. Sidharth Shukla will be making his digital debut with the show Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

