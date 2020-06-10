Hina Khan reveals how no one proposed and things just happened between her and beau Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan made a revelation about her relationship with beau Rocky Jaiswal during her Ask Hina session on Twitter. Read on to know.

and beau Rocky Jaiswal haven't always been in the news for dating each other, however, it was with Bigg Boss 11 that the actress decided to let the news out and in fact, he also visited her inside the house. Ever since, the two have been snapped together on multiple occasions, taken trips with the family, and until today, continue to pull off romantic gestures for each other. In fact, their PDA on social media too, has left fans in awe of them.

And today, Hina did an Ask Hina session on Twitter where she took time out to interact with her fans and in fact, it was trending on Twitter for quite some time. None the less, among the fleet of questions and compliments that the actress received, she also happened to be asked about the proposal between her and Rocky, and as the fans asked her who did it, Hina revealed how neither of them proposed and things just happened organically between the two.

Check out Hina Khan's answer to the question here:

No one to b very honest.. things just happened on its own https://t.co/9ACfLTjUqr — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Hina continues to be in the news for her stunning social media feed and with her last film having released a while ago, fans also miss seeing her on screen. None the less, reports have it that Ekta Kapoor has finalised Hina as one of the Naagins for the 5th season of the show. It can be recalled that the last season too, there were reports about the actress being a part of the show, none the less, fans are excited about it and in fact, when the first glimpse came out, they couldn' contain their happiness since many wanted it to be Hina.

