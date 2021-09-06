Hina Khan reveals reason after a fan questions her absence during Sidharth Shukla’s funeral

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left his fans heartbroken. He passed away on September 02 and many celebrities were seen at his residence to pay their last respect. His co-participant of Bigg Boss 14 Gauahar Khan was also spotted but was missing. She has posted a note for the actor on social media. However, one of a user on social media has questioned her absence. But the actress replied saying that she was not in Mumbai when the unfortunate incident happened.

A user asked her, “Hina pls aap Sid k close hone k bad bhi nahi gai.. pls esa kya tha ki aap uske ghar nahi gai ? Pls Hina” (Hina, you were so close to Sid but you didn’t go. What was so important that you didn’t visit his house. Please Hina.) Then the actress replied saying, “Sir mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon… Airport pe ye heart breaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon ..” (Sir, I am not in Mumbai. I heard about this heartbreaking news at the airport. I am still not in Mumbai)”

Another user wrote, “Really wanted to see you & Sid working together in some project... You too look magical in screen.... But.”

Sir mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon..

Airport pe ye heart breaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon .. https://t.co/BWK565kOty — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

Another user requested her to visit Sidharth’s place, “Please hina it's my humble request to you If possible please visit his house once and tell shehnaaz and Rita Aunty that we all are with them to support them during These tough times and also tell them to take care of themselves because we all love sid as well as them.” She replied, “First thing when I land (Inshallah)”

