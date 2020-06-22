Hina Khan reveals THIS is the reason she fell head over heels for boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal; See Pic

Hina Khan and Rocky Jasiwal are one of the cutest couple of the Telly Town. The duo's love and bond is not hidden from anyone. But, did you know what made Hina fall in love with beau Rocky? The actress recently revealed what attracted her towards Rocky. Read on to know more.

and Rocky Jaiswal are touted to be one of the cutest and couples of the entertainment world. The duo's love and bond are not hidden from anyone. They met on the sets of their show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' where Hina was the lead actress and Rocky was the supervising producer of the show. Just like many others, they first became friends, the best friends, and eventually love blossomed between the two. However, their love story is unique and has its own essence. It is said 'matches are made in heaven,' Hina and Rocky's bond just makes this saying true.

The duo is head-over-heels in love with each other. They have the qualities of a perfect couple, from being understanding to being compassionate, Hina and Rocky are made for each other. But, did you know what made the beautiful actress fall in love with beau Rocky? Well, if you don't, then don't worry, Hina recently revealed what attracted her towards Rocky. Yes, you read that right! The diva took to her social media handle to spill the beans of why she fell in love with Rocky and her revelation will surely leave you surprises.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares beau Rocky Jaiswal's post calling out 'herd mentality' of the entertainment industry

Hina shared a quote on her Instagram handle which read, 'You sexiest body part is your mind.' With this, she captioned, 'And that's what I fell in love with' as she tagged Rocky on the post. Well, this clearly means that Rocky's intelligence thought process, opinions, and views is what made Hina feel knee-deep in love with him.

Take a look at Hina's post here:

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming movie amid lockdown. Rocky and Hina give us major 'couple goals' with their cute and adorable romance. The duo reinstates our faith in love. Aren't Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal the perfect match? What are your thoughts on Hina's sweet revelation about her love for Rocky? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal's Love Story: From friends to soulmates; How they fell for each other on YRKKH sets

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×