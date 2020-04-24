Hina Khan REVEALS why she does NOT have a tattoo and the reason will crack you up; WATCH

Hina Khan just revealed the reason of not being inked on her latest video and it is not what you think. Take a look to know what keeps the actress away from tattoo.

is brimming with happiness. Well, she has all the reasons to be as her much-awaited short film Smartphone finally released today (April 24, 2020). The show features Hina Khan as Suman, Kunaal Roy Kapur as Chandan, and Akshay Oberoi as Vicky. It revolves around the lives of these three protagonists and how a device as small as a smartphone brings about a massive change. While Smartphone is ultimately keeping people hooked to their smartphones (notice the pun!), Hina is also leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans engaged.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps posting almost regularly to entertain them. Just a few hours ago, Hina posted a video that made the eyes of her fans pop. She revealed the reason for not being inked to date. Yes, Hina has finally revealed why she does not have any tattoo on her body, despite it being in fashion. But, the reason that the diva gave for not getting inked will leave you utterly stunned and amused.

If you are a Hina fan, you will know that the actress loves making TikTok videos, and she recently posted her first TikTok on Instagram. In the video, a person is heard saying, 'I've always have thought that you don't have tattoos anywhere.' Giving a sassy reply Hina says, 'Honey would you put a Bumper sticker on a Bentley?' Well, her lip-sync was on point and she looked extremely pretty.

But what caught our attention the most was her cute dance at the end of the video. Yes, Hina showed off her amazing moves and awe-inspiring body and it completely stole our heart. Well, it certainly reminded us of her recent 'Genda Phool' moves, which swayed us away. It looks like this time also, Hina made the video after a heavy workout as she was seen sporting a black and white athleisure. She looked pretty as always and her adorable expressions are too die for. Well, the hilarious turn to the tale, surely left us in splits.

Take a look at Hina's funny video here:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 fame was all hearts for Hina Khan in Smartphone. The actress showered her praises on Hina on social media. Sharing the poster of the short film Rashami wrote, 'Fabulous.' Hina appreciated Rashami's sweet gesture and replied, 'Thank you, darling.' Fans are also going gaga over Hina's acting chops in Smartphone. They are not only praising her fro her de-glam avatar but also for the brilliant message that the short-film has put forth.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Hina revealed that she did workshops to get her accent right for Smarphone, as she plays a woman from Kanpur. Singing praises of her team, Hina said, 'Our director Ankush helped me a lot with my accent for this role, we sat for many workshop sessions with the writer of this film as well for getting the accent right. I had a great time working on this short film.'

The actress is enjoying her quarantine time at home with her parents and she keeps interacting with her fans on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Have you watched Smartphone yet? Do you like Hina's goofy revelation? Let us know in the comment section below.

