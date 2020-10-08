Hina Khan rocks the denim outfit look for yet another day inside the Bigg Boss 14 house; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan is currently seen as one of the 'Toofani Seniors' inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures on Instagram.

’s fans are super excited as the actress has once again entered the BB house. Yes, you heard it right. Our beloved Sher Khan has entered Bigg Boss 14 as one of the ‘Toofali Seniors’ and winning the hearts of the audience. And yes, of course, the actress has been bestowed with some powers which she puts into use at times. During season 11, it was Hina’s stylish outfits that grabbed everyone’s attention more often and now, it’s happening again!

The Hacked actress is slaying it like a pro with her amazing outfits inside the house. She has now shared a glimpse of her latest look from inside the BB house that is worth a glimpse. Hina Khan wears a denim outfit with dramatic balloon sleeves and matching silver heels. The stunning diva chooses a dewy makeup look and wears a lavender lip colour. She also opts for light blue eyeliner rimmed eyes to match her outfit of the day.

Check out Hina Khan’s pictures below:

As mentioned earlier, Hina Khan has the power to decide the tasks for the contestants inside the house. Moreover, she also has power over the luxury items that have been introduced this year that include the gym, spa, theatre, and mall. Apart from Hina, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla have also entered the house to monitor and judge the contestants. They will be reportedly staying inside the Bigg Boss house for two weeks much to the excitement of their ardent fans and the audience.

