Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal's Love Story: From friends to soulmates; How they fell for each other on YRKKH sets

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Love Story: Here's Hina and Rocky's beautiful journey of falling in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to announcing it to the world.

Many great love stories in the Indian Television industry have begun on the sets of a show, where the actor falls in love with the actress, and so on. But among them, there's a unique love story that has been winning hearts for several years now. Well, they too met on the sets of a show, but their work profiles were quite different. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about and Rocky Jaiswal. They are a couple that has been setting 'couple goals' with their cutely mature love story.

While she's the diva of the Telly Town, he is a dashing entrepreneur. The two met, became friends, understood each other, and eventually fell in love. Unlike other stories, Hina and Rocky's love story has been simple, cute, and endearing. They have been dating each other for almost 6 years now, but even today their love feels so new and fresh. They have been inseparable ever since they fell for each other, and the best quality about them is 'their love and compassion is unconditional.' Today, let us take a look at how Hina and Rocky's journey to love began.

Timeline of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Love Story

1. Jab they met

Hina Khan or should we call her Akshara? Well, we all know Hina made her acting debut with Star Plus' superhit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From 2009 to 2016, the actress wowed us with her acting prowess for 8-long-years on the show. It is here, where she met the love of her life, her soulmate, and the 'one' she was waiting for, Rocky Jaiswal. While Hina was the lead actress of YRKKH, Rocky was the supervising producer of the show. Just like every beautiful story, theirs also started with friendship. Eyes met, hearts fluttered, and the two knew there's something special between them.

2. Dropping hints publically

Hina and Rocky started dating each other in 2014, two years before the actress bid adieu to the show. However, they did reveal about their relationship while Hina was still a part of YRKHH. Though rumours of their love affair started doing the rounds, the two took their sweet time to declare their love after Hina's exit from the show.

It was during Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 when Hina dropped hints of her relationship with Rocky and voiced out her feelings for him during one of her gloomy days on the reality show. The actress took to her Instagram account sharing a picture with him and revealed that she misses him to no limits, and it would be pleasing to have him by her side in Spain doing stunts with her.

In fact, Rocky also made a special appearance on the show just for her, and this is when tongues about their relationship started wagging. However, when she was asked about their bond, Hina stated, 'Rocky is very special to me, no doubt. We are best friends.' It is from here when people started speculating that something is definitely brewing between them.

3. The Big, unexpected and sweet proposal

After Khatron Ke Khiladi, Hina went on to star in another reality show and it was none other than, Bigg Boss 11. It was during the family week when Rocky entered the BB 11 house to meet Hina and express his love for her. Yes, Rocky proposed to Hina on National TV, leaving the beautiful actress overwhelmed and emotional. It was one of the most beautiful moments of the show and is still remembered by the show's audience.

Holding her hands, and looking straight into her eyes, Rocky very beautifully uttered the magical words 'I love you' asking Hina to spend the rest of her life with him. The actress was left teary-eyed by Rocky's sweet gesture, and her emotions during the episode said it all.

After the show, when Hina was asked about Rocky's proposal, she shared, 'It was a sweet surprise for me as well, just like everybody else. I wasn't prepared for it and neither was it planned. It just happened. I usually don't talk about my personal life but over there, you become so overwhelmed. The moment I saw him I could not control myself and when he kind of, it was not a proposal, we were in love before as well but the way he said it, I could not hold back and said it back, I love you too.'

Ask Rocky why he chose a national platform like BB to declare his love to the world, he said, 'It was obviously a burst of emotions and also the result of staying away from each other for so long. We have been having coffee together every evening, and you can understand how difficult it must be to stay apart like this. All these times we never spoke about our relationship as we thought it wasn't the right time. The fact that Hina is dating a non-celeb would have resulted in a lot of speculations and we didn't want that. Our bond is very real and we wanted to keep it that way. But I am glad that this has happened and we can now be ourselves all the time.'

4. Accepting each other in all respects

Hina and Rocky belong to different faiths. They are culturally and religiously different, but despite all these differences, they are head-over-heels in love with one another. Rocky stands by a rock beside Hina and is her biggest support system. Hina considers Rocky as her best friend and also her best critic.

Talking about their relationship, Rocky revealed, 'We met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the first time. What attracted me to her was her dedication to her work. I have seen a lot of actors, but she is one of the smartest of the lot.' Praising his ladylove he added, 'It is almost unreal if you find a person who's so honest all the time. She calls a spade a spade every single time. And that's the most important thing I love about her. Besides, she is the prettiest woman in the world.'

While Rock is all hearts for Hina, he also has some small complaints. He shared, 'One thing that I probably don't like about her is that she has no filter when she talks. She doesn't know diplomacy and how to say things correctly and that's why she is sometimes scrutinized in a way that is not positive.'

5. Family’s approval

Since the two belong to different casts, many were curious to know if their parents agreed to their relationship, or if they are going to have a hard time convincing them. However, as fortunate and lucky as they could be, Hina and Rocky's families are all hearts for them together. In fact, Hina's mom and Rocky share a great bond.

Talking about their parents' approval, Rock shared, 'Families were already aware of our relationship. They are extremely close to each other. I too am very close to Hina's family, so nothing shocked or surprised them. Families are very happy that we don’t need to keep our relationship under the wraps anymore.'

6. Talking marriage

Ever since Rocky and Hina voiced out their feelings for each other, their fans are yearning to know when will they tie the knot. However, it looks like the duo does not have wedding on their minds as of now, and exchanging vows will take longer for them. Talking about marriage plans. Hina said, 'Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it's finally out in public.'

7. Living in their happy space

Ever since Hina and Rocky spoke about their feelings in the open there's no looking back for them. They have been expressing their love for each other almost every day and telling the world that they are truly, purely, madly and crazily in love with each other. Their posts on social media are filled with love and they don't shy away from making PDA look cuter each other. They are totally in love and enjoying their happy phase in each other's company.

Well, we must say, Hina and Rocky complement each other in every aspect and they were just meant to be! They give us major couple goals with their cuteness and adorable romance and reinstate our faith in love. Aren't Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal the perfect match? Drop-in your suggestions below.

