Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik- Favourite food items of 5 popular TV actors

There are numerous Tv celebrities for whom food is their first love and here we are providing you are a list of 5 actors with their favorite foods.

Food is the basic need of everyone, but we all have a personal favorite dish that brings water in our mouths even when we think about it. Our favorite food is our go-to food and has the power to instantly lift your mood on a gloomy day. There are numerous Indian and international cuisines available around us, and we have a lot of dishes that we swear by. Similarly, numerous TV actors are also big-time foodies and love to try different varieties. There are numerous actors who are not just food lovers but also excellent cooks. For example, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is quite famous for her cooking skills as well as her love for food. Similarly, is a junk food lover and often shares pictures on social media as she gobbles pizza and burgers. Provided below are 5 popular actors and their favorite dishes.

- The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Hina Khan is a very health-conscious actress but when it comes to her favorite food it is none other than Mughlai cuisine. Her favorite dishes include Keema Parantha, Butter Naan, Butter Chicken, Biryani, Kebabs. She is also very fond of fish and crabs.

Gurmeet Choudhary- The actor is very popular for his excellent body and acting talent. He is also very famous for his focus on a healthy diet and proper nutrition for maintaining his health. But in terms of his favorite food, he loves Indian food like Samosa, Palak Paneer, and Pav Bhaji. He is also fond of green tea.

- The beautiful and charming actress is an ardent food lover and often enjoys eating with her friends and family. Her favorite dish is ice cream and the most favorite is Baskin Robbins's mint choco-chip flavor ice cream.

Parth Samthaan- The excellent body and innocent looks actor Parth Samthaan is mostly famous for his strict and healthy diet. He pays great attention to maintaining his shape and focuses on a nutritious diet. But when it is the cheat day, his favorite go-to food is chicken biryani.

Rubina Dilaik- The Shakti lead actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is definitely a food lover but also an excellent cook. She often shares pictures of herself with the dishes made by her which are healthy and tasty. Talking about her favorite food, it includes red velvet cake, dal-chawal, jalebi, chaat, paranthas, and momos.

