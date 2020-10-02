  1. Home
Hina Khan’s beau Rocky Jaiswal pens love filled birthday wish for his lady; Shares beautiful pics with her

As Hina Khan turned a year older today, her beau Rocky Jaiswal shared a beautiful message for the actress which will make you go aww.
8371 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan – the name is synonymous to panache, elegance and style. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry and her journey from being a sanskari bahu of the television to being a diva who makes her own rules, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has certainly come a long way in her career. In her journey, she has also enjoyed a massive fan following across the world. So, as she turned a year older, she was inundated with best wishes from her fans and friends on social media.

However, the most special birthday wish came from her beau Rocky Jaiswal who shared a series of monochrome pictures on Instagram, each with a special message for Hina. These pictures spoke volumes about his love for Hina wherein they were enjoying some candid moments together. In the caption, he penned some beautiful lines which penned as, “Dill ki khwaish… Khwaishon ka silaa.. Teri aankhon mein humein.. Sab mukammal milaa.. Happy Birthday.. The vision of my dreams.”

Take a look at Rocky Jaiswal’s beautiful birthday wish for his lady love Hina Khan:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hina is gearing up for Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere at the moment which will be hosted by Salman Khan. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant will be entering the Bigg Boss house and will be seen challenging the contestants of the new season of the popular reality show. Bigg Boss 14 will have its grand premiere on October 3, 2020.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan aka Sher Khan warns new contestants about the challenges she has for them; WATCH

Credits :Rocky Jaiswal's Instagram

