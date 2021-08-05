Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal finally reveals when they are getting married; Details inside

Popular film producer Rocky Jaiswal has been dating the television star Hina Khan for a long time. They share a very strong bond and have been there for each other. There have been talks about their marriage on numerous occasions but the couple has never confirmed the date as such. While talking about this to Hindustan Times, Rocky said, “We’ve been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage. Mentally, we’re there,” he continues, “We don’t want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it. It doesn’t make sense to us. Even after getting married, I’ve seen that people aren’t close to one another, and then what’s the point of getting married.”

Rocky Jaiswal met on the sets of her TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 and they instantly connected. He shared, “We don’t have any kind of inhibitions about each other. That gives us the liberty to expand and move ahead in our careers to see where it leads to. We think that there’s still time for marriage. Eventually, we’ll get married but that time is not now.”

Talking about their excellent understanding over the years, he said, “We strongly believe that rishte upar se ban kar aate hai. I don’t think I’d be close to anyone the way I’m with Hina. We can talk just about anything under the sun. The openness and transparency that we have in our relationship are amazing especially when you see what’s happening around everywhere. People are doing what not even after being together for years.”