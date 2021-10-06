Hina Khan’s breezy outfit is the perfect choice for mid week brunch; See pics

Gorgeous actress and fashion icon Hina Khan has a massive fan following on social media owing to her effortless style and acting chops. She regularly shares pictures and video of herself on social media. She often tries new trends on Instagram for entertaining her fans. The actress recently shared a picture in a stylish and comfortable blue outfit as she heads for work.

Hina Khan is a popular name in the television industry, who rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her stint in Bigg Boss 11 revealed a completely different aspect of the actress. Her new pictures in a tie and dye blue outfit will make you want one for yourself. The loosely fit top and pants go perfectly well for her. She has paired it with sunglasses and a brown handbag and has worn white heels along with the outfit. She captioned it, “The joy of dressing is an Art”.

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The actress had ringed in her birthday a few days back and shared a post on social media about remembering her father. She wrote a long emotional post, “It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment Even if I can’t enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful! In this life of utter chaos and movement you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together.. My birthdays were like a fest for you .. dear dad ..you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid.. the bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day.. Here I am .. Standing a few meters away .. forever close .. forever far but always connected. Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always .. Hope you liked people around you enjoying my birthday cakes..hope you saw the messages as you did always...hope my love reached you.. I am forever your strongest girl.. I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today.. #MyHeroForever”.

