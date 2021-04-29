Hina Khan’s new Instagram bio proves she will forever be a daddy’s girl and it will melt your heart

Days after her father’s demise, Hina Khan has changed her bio on social media and it is winning hearts.

, who is among the most talked about actresses in the television industry, got the biggest shock of her life after her father breathed her last due to a massive cardiac arrest recently in Mumbai. For the uninitiated, Hina’s father Aslam Khan died on April 21 this year and it had left the actress heartbroken. After all, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was quite attached to her father and was often seen sharing beautiful pics and videos with him on social media.

And while the diva continues to miss her father, she has changed her Instagram bio as a mark of her tribute to her daddy. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant called herself daddy’s girl and mentioned that she will continue to be strong. Yes! Hina’s new bio on Instagram read as, “Daddy’s Strong Girl”. It is evident that the diva, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, will miss her father forever in her life and is ready to take on life as it comes now.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s new bio on Instagram:

Earlier, the actress had grabbed the headlines after she had tested positive for COVID 19. She shared a statement on social media and wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me & my family, I have tested positive for COVID 19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantine myself and taking all the necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

