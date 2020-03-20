Hina Khan’s recent post praying for ‘better & safe tomorrow’ amid COVID 19 scare proves she has a golden heart

As the coronavirus outbreak is taking over the country, Hina Khan is looking forward to a better tomorrow in her recent social media post.

The world is battling against the coronavirus pandemic and our showbiz industry is no different. The deadly virus has been spreading rapidly across the country with over 200 cases reported so far and has brought the nation along with the entertainment industry to a standstill. While repetitive appeals are being made to the audience to stay indoors in this crisis situation, the celebrities are also doing their bit in spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus and its precautionary measures to prevent its widespread.

Amid these, , who has been practising and promoting self quarantine, has come up with a positive post which will bring solace to your heart in this tense situation. As the diva performed her traditional Friday prayers today, she shared a beautiful selfie post the rituals as she prayed for a safe tomorrow. In the picture, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was seen donning a white hijab and won hearts with her de-glam look. “Let’s pray for a better and safe tomorrow. #WeShallGetThruThis,” Hina wrote in the caption. Her message did prove that she has a heart of gold and is quite concerned about people around.

Take a look Hina Khan’s recent selfie and her wish for the mankind:

Interestingly, Hina has also been spreading awareness about all the precautionary measures to combat the novel coronavirus in the best possible way. In fact, she has been sharing posts about ‘how to wear a mask’, ‘how to wash hands properly’ and even tips about self quarantine.

Credits :Instagram

