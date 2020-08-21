Hina Khan says goodbye to cosmetic beauty as she flaunts her natural skin in a new PHOTO

Hina Khan is one of the most popular and successful actresses of the Indian television industry. The actress was recently seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 5.

manages to grab the limelight most of the time and for all the obvious reasons. The actress has earned accolades once again post her stint in Naagin 5. For the unversed, Hina played a short-lived role in the supernatural drama that premiered a few weeks back. However, the kind of impact she made within a short period is worth praise. Fans were disappointed when the actress exited the show. However, she continues to keep in touch with her followers on social media.

Hina often keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her life on social media. As we speak of this, the stunning diva has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle. First of all, it is her caption that grabs our attention here. It reads, ‘Rinsed of the cosmetic beauty, how about the natural one? You look most beautiful when you are yourself…’ Undoubtedly, the actress looks natural and flawless in the picture with her hair let down.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest picture below:

Meanwhile, as has been mentioned above, she was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. Before that, Hina made her debut in Bollywood with the mystery thriller Hacked earlier this year. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone sometime back. People loved her never-before-seen character as Suman in the same. As of now, the gorgeous diva awaits a few more projects that she will reveal soon with time.

