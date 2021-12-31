Hina Khan says ‘Life goes on’ as she shares a VIDEO summing up her 2021

Hina Khan is currently in New York with her beau Rocky Jaiswal to celebrate New Year. She has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her 'happening' evening which included a lavish dinner and her enjoying some street shows. Well, the actress is also taking winter fashion style higher. Her feed is filled with beautiful winter fashion ideas from which one would like to take cues. Today is the last day of 2021 and like other actors, Hina also shared a video in which she has talked about 2021.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan writes, “Life Goes on.. When life forces you to live in the monotone .. live like you don’t need no colour. You are Why.. Life exists! #reels #feelitreelit #trending #ReelsWithHK #MyThoughts #DaddysStrongGirl.” The video shows her sitting on a small pillar on the road and watching the building and thinking how the year has gone by. To note, the year has been tough for her as she lost her father suddenly and even tested positive.

The video also reads, "I learned why angels had to fall to live like humans. Our journey is the sum of our emotions. The more we endure, the more we live..." She then wished all her fans a Happy New Year. As soon as she shared the video, fans wished her ‘Happy New year’. Actor Parth Samthaan dropped heart emojis and wrote, “True”. Both had worked together in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, she is more active in music videos. The actress was recently seen in the music video Mohabbat Hai with Shaheer Sheikh. Both had worked together in Baarish Ban Jaana.

