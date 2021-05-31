Hina Khan says she doesn't care if she can't 'vibe' with people in her professional life: I really don't care

Television actress Hina Khan opened up about her thoughts on not connecting with people in her professional life. Check out the details.

Television actress has carved a special niche for herself after being in the industry for several years. The stunner also gained recognition for her fun-loving personality when she appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 11. Recently the diva was seen shooting for her upcoming music video Baarish Ban Jaana with Shaheer Sheikh. In a recent interview, the star opened up about her thoughts on not connecting with people in her professional life.

In a chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Hina revealed that she doesn’t care if she can’t ‘vibe’ with her co-stars. The actress was asked if people are intimidated by her. To this, she responded, “I come across as a snob, someone who would not talk to you, in my first impression, and that's true. I am that kind of a person. I will not talk to you if I don't know you.” She further added that she believes in vibes a lot and explained that it is very important for her to get good vibes from people in her personal life. However, she added that in a professional setting, things are different. “It really doesn't matter if you vibe or not. If that person is my co-actor, I really don't care,” she continued.

During the chat, Hina was also asked who her best friends are from the industry. She said she doesn’t usually catch up with people in her professional life. Despite not meeting often, she explained how ‘shocked’ she was to see so many people reach out to her amid these trying times.

