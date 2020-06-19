Hina Khan says she 'just did not feel safe' as she steps out for a dubbing session despite full precautions

It looks like Hina Khan had to step out for work for her dubbing session, however, she does not feel very safe stepping out given the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

stepped out for her dubbing session yesterday and it looks like she is not feeling very safe to step out, even if it is for work. The actress took to social media to highlight how she is fully prepped up with the masks and the sanitiser and everything else along with it. Hina has been staying home given the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and hence, stepping out turned out to be quite the experience with many thoughts despite all the precautions.

She shared photos on Instagram and wrote, "This was my first outdoor activity post lockdown...Trust me I just did not feel safe this is just a glimpse of an actor’s life...I sanitized everything around before I began...tried dubbing with the mask on but that’s not how it works. As an actor either I do it with full dedication or I just choose not to do it... I tried to maintain a distance from the mic and dubbed..but guess what, it didn’t work. I was told my voice is not clear. I realised it’s so, so unsafe to inhale and exhale so close to the microphone...God knows how many of them have dubbed in the same studio before me....God knows who amongst them was a carrier, God knows if some droplets still remained on the microphone."

She also went on to add, "However, the studio is taking full precautions and sanitizing the place properly and regularly...But one careless move can be fatal unfortunately...We as actors pay huge price and really work hard, I realised everyone in the next room and in the studio remained masked throughout except me..” Highlighting an actor's plight, she further added, “An actor has no choice....you got to do what you got to do...Be it dubbing or shooting...we only take risks to entertain you honestly..and will continue to do so..All we need is your support, love and appreciation."

