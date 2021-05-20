Hina Khan says she prefers to give a chance to newcomers; Weighs talent over social media followers

Hina Khan opens up about casting new talent and the massive impact of social media for the chance at work. She also feels that talent is equally important for getting projects.

is making heads turn with her impeccable outfits in her new music video, ‘Patthar Wargi’. She is getting a lot of love and appreciation from her fans and she is highly thankful to them. In the music video, she has worked with a fresher, and she talks at length about this with ETimes TV. The actress also shared about the effects of social media on the casting of new talent and giving a chance to them.

Hina Khan said if people look at her projects or co-actors, they will realise that she does not fixate on experienced actors. Instead, she focuses more on fresh talent. She wants to give chance to the freshers and she does not want to be the one who does not follow what she says. When she is complaining that she is not given a chance, then she can't do the same to others.

Talking about the growing impact of social media, Hina said that in present times, the social media has become very popular and the show maker as well the director refer to the social media account of artists for gauging their talent. She added that people with the higher number of followers get a better chance of work as the makers rely on views and the latest trends. Hence, it's natural that people with more followers will bring more views on songs or projects. But eventually, everything boils down to talent. She said that a project will get a higher view if it is excellent. Hina said that people who want to make good projects, films, or even short films are not bothered about the number of followers, but they focus on talent. She agreed that people with more followers get preference but performance also plays a major role.

Hina further added that she doesn’t want people to know her because of her Instagram or Twitter. She wants her social media accounts to be known by her name. But she agreed that its reach cannot be neglected and she has to make sure that she is constantly in touch on social media for maintaining her presence. She added that at end of the day, she feels that people will only get work based on talent.

