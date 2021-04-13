Hina Khan says she's excited for upcoming music video Bedard in a live session; Talks about Sidharth, Shehnaaz

Hina Khan had a live session for her fans on Instagram where she talked about her upcoming music video and ex Bigg Boss contestants.

is a favourite of netizens because of her charming looks and excellent acting skills. She went live recently on Instagram for the promotion of her music video named Bedard featuring her and Stebin Ben. She talked at length about the unique style of her upcoming music video. It is a different kind of music video that has a narrative and a story. Along with the video, she also answered the queries of her fans. The actress often shares her pictures and videos on social media.

Hina Khan also talked about her friends and contestants from Bigg Boss in the live session. Answering a fan's query about Sidharth Shukla, she replied that she had a long talk with him about their Bigg Boss journey and their fond memories in the house. She added that he is very cool and a nice person. She always has fun chatting with him. Regarding Asim Riaz, she said that he is super cool, and she has not met him after Bigg Boss, but she has heard good things about him. She also talked about Shehnaaz Gill saying that she is a sweetheart and very cute. She sent her best wishes to Shehnaaz and said that she will go a long way.

See video here:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is very excited about the release of her new music video named Bedard in which she is seen clad in Indian traditional wear. The song is set to be released on April 16, 2021.

Also Read: Hina Khan makes a fashion statement in purple co-ords, grabs all attention; SEE PHOTOS

Share your comment ×