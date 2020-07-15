Hina Khan schools a troll who asks her to put ‘quality content’ and not gym videos; Here’s what she said

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon and it released online on June 27, 2020.

We all know that is a fitness enthusiast, and while prior to lockdown, this Hacked actress used to make sure to hit the gym, however, since all gyms are shut, Hina Khan has been working out at home. Now since fans love to watch her workout videos, Hina often posts videos on Instagram but yesterday, it so happened that a user asked Hina Khan to not post-gym videos using that newly-introduced tool and share ‘quality content’ as the user wrote, “10 freaking million views on Hina's Reel Video. This is insane @eyehinakhan! Stop posting gym reel & upload quality content only.”

And to this, Hina Khan clapped back at the user as she wrote, “My dear, You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone. If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so tht too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love though.” However, what is amazing is that despite the lockdown, Hina Khan has been working out rigorously and we love her dedication and determination.

Check out Hina Khan's tweet here:

My dear,

You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone.

If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so tht too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love though https://t.co/BF0mWyGQvi — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) July 13, 2020

