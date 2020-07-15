  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan schools a troll who asks her to put ‘quality content’ and not gym videos; Here’s what she said

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon and it released online on June 27, 2020.
3403 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan schools a troll who asks her to put ‘quality content’ and not gym videos; Here’s what she said Hina Khan schools a troll who asks her to put ‘quality content’ and not gym videos; Here’s what she said
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that Hina Khan is a fitness enthusiast, and while prior to lockdown, this Hacked actress used to make sure to hit the gym, however, since all gyms are shut, Hina Khan has been working out at home. Now since fans love to watch her workout videos, Hina often posts videos on Instagram but yesterday, it so happened that a user asked Hina Khan to not post-gym videos using that newly-introduced tool and share ‘quality content’ as the user wrote, “10 freaking million views on Hina's Reel Video. This is insane @eyehinakhan! Stop posting gym reel & upload quality content only.”

And to this, Hina Khan clapped back at the user as she wrote, “My dear, You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone. If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so tht too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love though.” However, what is amazing is that despite the lockdown, Hina Khan has been working out rigorously and we love her dedication and determination.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Zee5's Unlock opposite Kushal Tandon and released online on June 27, 2020.

Check out Hina Khan's tweet here:

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement