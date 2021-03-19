Hina Khan sends the internet into a meltdown as she shares her photos from Maldives

Hina Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal. She has sharing some stunning views pictures from the vacation.

is a well-known actress and popular celebrity but there is one more thing which Hina loves. And it is traveling and she has traveled a lot. The actress believes also that travel brings more power. She is one such gorgeous actress and never fails in making fashion statements. Her impeccable fashion sense always becomes the talk of the town and every time she shares any picture it goes viral in no time. Currently, she is in Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and having the best time of her life.

Hina Khan has been treating her fans with some beautiful pictures from the beach destination Maldives. She is seen raising the temperature from her pictures. Hina opted for multi coloured floral co-ord set. Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, “Travel brings you more Power..This is my kind of happy place.” Hina Khan has become the biggest style icon of the Indian television industry. She has a huge fan following who love her different looks and attires.

She had earlier shared pictures while posing in front seaplane and wrote, “Travelling in style with the largest seaplane operator in the world. An experience you wouldn’t want to miss.”

Take a look at her pictures here:

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

